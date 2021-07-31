Pau-bound Ikpefan braves the crossover

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Switch: Daniel Ikpefan fell out of favour at ToulonThis weekend is known as ‘the crossover’ in France – it’s when the last of the July holidaymakers head back home, while the first of the August families set off on their annual summer getaway.It’s a nightmare for anyone travelling, and the best advice for anyone planning a trip is: don’t.One player who has reason to enjoy the summer crossover, however, is Pau signing Daniel Ikpefan, who headed west along the southern edge of the country from Toulon, with Atila...