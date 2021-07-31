Fiji’s double gold shows they have so much more to give

JEFF PROBYN

AS THE Olympic rugby Sevens reached its conclusion this week, we were once again given a sign of what might have been if the Pacific Islands were able to keep their players at home instead of plying their trade around the world.Fiji have won back-toback gold medals in the only two Olympics where Sevens have been played, underlining the potential the Pacific Islands have if World Rugby funded them a little more.Beating Team GB in 2016 won Fiji their first ever Olympic gold and now they have beaten the mighty All Blacks to claim their second – but they and th...