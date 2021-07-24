First Test player ratings: Itoje and Lawes stole the show

1. RORY SUTHERLAND
A late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones, conceded a first-half scrum penalty and more effective in the loose than tight.
Rating: 6
2. LUKE COWAN-DICKIE
Lost two line-outs in the first-half, but helped turn the game with his try from a maul after the break.
Rating: 6
3. TADHG FURLONG
Kept the Lions’ scrum upright at the point the Springboks were on top, made his tackles count.
Rating: 7
4. MARO ITOJE
What more can be said? Kept the Lions in the match in the first-half with key turnovers, dominant after the break.
Rating: 9
5. ALUN WYN JONES (C)
The bionic m...
