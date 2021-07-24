First Test player ratings: Itoje and Lawes stole the show

1. RORY SUTHERLAND

A late replacement for the injured Wyn Jones, conceded a first-half scrum penalty and more effective in the loose than tight.

Rating: 6

2. LUKE COWAN-DICKIE

Lost two line-outs in the first-half, but helped turn the game with his try from a maul after the break.

Rating: 6

3. TADHG FURLONG

Kept the Lions’ scrum upright at the point the Springboks were on top, made his tackles count.

Rating: 7

4. MARO ITOJE

What more can be said? Kept the Lions in the match in the first-half with key turnovers, dominant after the break.

Rating: 9

5. ALUN WYN JONES (C)

The bionic m...