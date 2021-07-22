Scarlets attack coach Richard Whiffin leaves club

The Scarlets have parted company with attack coach Richard Whiffin, the region has confirmed.

Whiffin has been a part of the coaching staff at Parc y Scarlets for the past two seasons, after leaving his position as head of academy at Gloucester.

During his time at Kingsholm, Whiffin would later combine roles between the Premiership club and the England U20s set-up under former coach Steve Bates.

His departure from the Welsh region, which secured Champions Cup rugby for 2021-22, comes prior to Dwayne Peel starting official work as the new head coach.

This follows on from Glenn Delaney leaving Scarlets sooner than planned in May, when Dai Flanagan took on head coach duties for the remainder of the Rainbow Cup.

On his departure, Whiffin said: “It has been a pleasure to coach such a great group of players these past two years.

“We have enjoyed some great moments and stand out results, most memorable for me were great away wins at Connacht and Bath and the atmosphere at the Christmas derbies.

“I wish the players and club the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: “We would like to thank Rich for his whole-hearted commitment to the Scarlets over the last couple of years and wish him well for the next chapter of his career.”