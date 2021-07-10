Saracens will make top-flight tasty next season

NEWS EXTRABy GARY FITZGERALD

CHRIS Wyles is confident Saracens will soon be battling it out to be crowned English champions for a sixth time due to a “heightened purpose” plus increased desire and determination.Mark McCall and his players return to top-flight action in September having “done their time” for the irregular payments scandal down in the Championship, and booked their place with victory over Ealing Trailfinders in the final.Having retained their big name stars, and with shrewd director of rugby McCall still pulling the strings, Wyles expects the...