Lions are criticised over Cowan-Dickie

THE Lions have been publicly rebuked for playing Luke Cowan-Dickie a mere seven days after he had been knocked-out at Twickenham.Progressive Rugby, a group of experts campaigning for action to reduce concussion, took the unprecedented step of ‘questioning’ the England hooker’s selection so soon after ‘suffering a significant brain injury.’The group, whose members include England World Cup winner Kyran Bracken and 77-Test back row forward James Haskell, issued a statement before Cowan-Dickie emerged from the bench last night for the last twelve minute...