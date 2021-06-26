Exeter 38-40 Harlequins: Underdogs? Quins roar like big dogs in a classic

WHEN it comes to long runs from the back there is nothing in the annals of English club rugby to match the one that Harlequins made yesterday to become Premiership champions by dethroning Exeter in an epic six tries to five final.

Having won their only other title in 2012 Quins went into this final as the underdogs, but they emerged from it as the big dogs after a season in which they plumbed the depths before hitting the heights – losing not only 49-7 to Racing 92 in the European Cup, but, after only two wins out of their first eight matches of the season, parting ways with head coach, Pau...