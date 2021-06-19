Bristol 36-43 Harlequins (AET): Breathtaking as Quins hit back to leave Bears bereft

BOTH sides take a breathless bow. In one of the greatest Premiership games ever staged, Harlequins produced an extraordinary rally to come from 28-0 behind and triumph in extra time.

It was 31-31 at the end of normal time and Quins had to score five tries to get to that position but they added two more in the additional period to take them to their first Premiership final since 2012 – where they will face Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham on Saturday.

In extra time Callum Sheedy hit a post with a 40 metre penalty before Quins took the lead for the first time when the outstanding Tyrone Green bril...