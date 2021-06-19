Undercooked Wales set for gruelling week of fitness work

By ALEX BYWATER

Experienced head: Wales captain Jonathan DaviesWALES head coach Wayne Pivac admits he fears his team will be underdone for their summer Tests in a scenario similar to the one which preceded their horror campaign at the end of 2020.Pivac’s players played just a handful of interregional friendlies and then only two rounds of PRO14 before the Autumn Nations Cup last year.The result was just two Welsh wins over Georgia and Italy as the side struggled to get going.Now the New Zealander believes a repeat scenario is on the cards given the Welsh domestic season ende...