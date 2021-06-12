Sanderson: We ‘had the game but blew it’

SALE director of rugby Alex Sanderson was accentuating the positives despite insisting his side blew the chance of winning at Sandy Park and possibly securing home advantage for the semi-final.

“I just felt that we blew it today,” he said.

“I felt like we had it there for 50 minutes and then we blew it but there are loads of things to take from it in a positive sense.

“Fair play to Exeter, they’re a very resilient and well-coached side, they know what works for them and they’re efficient at doing it but we’ll see if it’s going to be enough two weeks on the trot.”

Exeter DoR Rob Bax...