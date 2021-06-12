Boyd predicts big summer for tenacious flank Ludlam

By ADAM HATHAWAY

Back in the frame: Saints flanker Lewis LudlamLEWIS Ludlam forced his way back into the England fold last week and club boss Chris Boyd says there is more to come from the back rower.Northampton flanker Ludlam was a bolter for England’s World Cup squad in Japan, making his debut in a warm-up game against Wales and playing four times during the tournament.He won two more caps in the 2020 Six Nations and has not been capped since, but he is back on Eddie Jones’ radar after a standout season for Saints.The 25-year-old was named in a new-look squad by...