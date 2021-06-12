Thomas’ rapid rise can inspire Cardiff lads says Law

NEWS EXTRABy ROB COLE

NEW Wales squad member Ben Thomas is set to become the pin-up boy at Cardiff Arms Park next season after graduating to the cusp of the international stage.With the current Cardiff Blues academy players earmarked for action in the Welsh Premiership when competitive rugby returns, the 22-year-old centre will be the one everyone will want to emulate.Cardiff born and bred, Thomas moved seamlessly from Cardiff & Vale College into the Cardiff Academy and Wales U18 and U20 honours followed.Last week he was named in Wales’ senior squad for the first ti...