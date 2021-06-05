Manu Tuilagi will be back for Sale’s run-in

MANU TUILAGI will return in Sale’s final-day trip to champions Exeter after being forced to self-isolate during Friday’s demolition of Quins.

The England centre was ruled out just a week after making his long-awaited comeback from an Achilles injury after coming into “close contact” with a member of Sale’s staff who tested positive for Covid-19 .

Boss Alex Sanderson said: “Manu will be back next weekend and will be available to start training again on Thursday, which is our main training day anyway.

“Manu is in great form and will be fully prepped for next Saturday’s game.”

Quins assistant c...