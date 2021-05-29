Chavhanga: Fast tracks in South Africa built for Louis

By STEFFAN THOMAS

Electric: Louis Rees-ZammitWALES wing Louis Rees- Zammit can match Cheslin Kolbe in this summer’s Test series according to South Africa’s fastest ever player.Tonderai Chavhanga won four caps for the Springboks and famously recorded a time of 10.2 seconds over 100 metres so, like Rees-Zammit, he feels the need for speed.“It’s very difficult to prepare to face Kolbe because I don’t even think he knows where he’s going to step,” said Chavhanga.“His feet have a mind of their own. Louis has proven he’s worth his pl...