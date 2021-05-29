Ryan weighs up bid for injury-hit centre Allen

DRAGONS director of rugby Dean Ryan is looking at Wales centre Cory Allen who has been released by Ospreys.Allen, 28, capped six times by Wales, has not played since a knee injury against Ulster in September 2019. Ryan believes risk has to be considered when looking at signings.“Cory has had a significant injury and it’s understanding how to support him,” said Ryan. “Risk is part of it, it’s how to protect yourself. It’s not something we are afraid of, we just have to understand what it is we are getting into.”Another Wales centre Sc...