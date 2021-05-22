Brown in battle to play again for Quins

RUGBY SHORTS

HARLEQUINS full-back Mike Brown will appeal against the length of the ban handed to him following his sending-off against Wasps for stamping.Brown, 35, was given a six-week ban and looks to have played his last match for Quins as he has agreed to join Newcastle next season.He trod on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor in the Premiership fixture on May 9, which Quins won 48-46.His appeal will be heard on Wednesday by an RFU disciplinary panel.At his original hearing on May 11, Brown accepted the charge against him and the panel decided the accidental stamp warr...