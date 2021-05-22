Japan have the pace to burn Lions says Parkes

By ALEX BYWATER

HADLEIGH Parkes has spent his first season in Japan marvelling at the skill of the country’s domestic players and believes Jamie Joseph’s side can scare the British & Irish Lions this summer.Former Wales centre Parkes contested the Top League’s final in the early hours of this morning with his Panasonic Wild Knights team taking on Beauden Barrett’s Suntory Sungoliath.Players from those two sides will form the core of the Japan squad which will face Warren Gatland’s Lions in Edinburgh on June 26 before a meeting with Ireland a week ...