Shed’s roar will spur Gloucester’s Euro bid

GLOUCESTER hooker Jack Singleton is relishing the chance to hear the roar of the Shed again when crowds are let back into Kingsholm on Friday.The Cherry and Whites take on London Irish lying six points off eighth place in the Premiership and a ticket to next year’s Champions Cup.George Skivington’s side were beaten 39-7 by Bristol on Monday night – in front of just over 3,000 Bears fans at Ashton Gate – after hammering Northampton in the previous round.The 16,110 capacity Kingsholm will not be full but Singleton reckons the fans who do make it to the ...