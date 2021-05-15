Mindset at Quins has brought fun back for Baldwin

By ALEX BYWATER

Magician: Marcus Smith scores the winning try against WaspsCAREFREE Scott Baldwin believes he’s playing the best rugby of his career and hopes he can end his time at Harlequins with Premiership glory thanks to the “freakish” talents of Marcus Smith.Baldwin will swap Quins for Worcester this summer, but at 32 the former Wales hooker’s talents aren’t waning – he has been a key member in the push for the play-offs.Baldwin, below, who has 34 caps, joined Quins from the Ospreys for the 2019/20 season in a move which ended his Test car...