Brock James backs La Rochelle to upset Toulouse in Champions Cup finale

BROCK James believes his old team La Rochelle are ready to make the ascent to greatness by claiming Champions Cup glory for the first time when they face Toulouse in the final on Saturday.

In two playing spells at La Rochelle, former flyhalf Brock helped the previously unheralded French side establish themselves as real competitors in the Top 14.

James, who is now coaching at Ospreys, left his role as player-coach at La Rochelle when Covid-19 shut down the sport last year. He told TRP: “La Rochelle have had to come up against some good teams in the competition this year so they’ve earned ...