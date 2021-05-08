Northampton 7-31 Gloucester: Louis Rees-Zammit puts on two-try show for Gatland

GLOUCESTER took full advantage of woeful Northampton to post only a second away win of the Premiership campaign.

Northampton started slowly and got progressively worse in a display described by Chris Boyd as “unacceptable”.

It was a tale of two Lions in front of watching head coach Warren Gatland.

While Northampton lost fly-half Dan Biggar to a head injury after only 20 minutes, Gloucester’s Louis Rees-Zammit scored two of their four tries.

The young wing struck after 15 minutes and then again in the 62nd when he showed his outstanding speed by racing onto substitute Willi Heinz’s kick ahea...