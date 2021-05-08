I’m delighted, Sam’s built for Bok country says Dallaglio

■ By GARY FITZGERALD

European play of the year: Sam SimmondsSAM Simmonds’ ‘big engine and speed’ should ensure he takes a front seat when the Lions roll into action in South Africa.Former England and Lions star Lawrence Dallaglio is convinced the Exeter Chiefs forward is tailor made to thrive on the dry, flat and hard pitches.Eddie Jones may have ignored the seven-cap 26- year-old’s talent since 2018, but Dallaglio insists Gatland’s made the right call.Three-times Lions tourist Dallaglio told TRP: “Simmonds is the current European player o...