Cardiff to host entire U20 Six Nations

THE 2021 U20 Six Nations will take place entirely in Wales, TRP can reveal.It was confirmed in January that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meant the junior Championship would have to be delayed until this summer.The official fixture list is yet to be confirmed by the Six Nations, but TRP has been told it will kickoff on June 19 and finish on July 13.Three games a day will be played every five days with all matches taking place at Cardiff Arms Park.It means all six teams – including France and Italy who will travel in from abroad – will be based in the vicinity of the W...