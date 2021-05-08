Barbeary doesn’t want to play numbers game

By JON NEWCOMBE

ALFIE BARBEARY is nearing a return to action, and doesn’t care if it is in the front row or back row.Barbeary made a name for himself with England U20s as a hooker but he has been used primarily as a flanker by Wasps.His strong ball-carrying lends itself to either role, and the 20-year-old is keeping open-minded about where his future lays.“I am focusing on being the best rugby player that I can be, whether that is hooker or back row,” said Barbeary, who has made 11 Premiership appearances.“I am still training as well as I can as a back row ...