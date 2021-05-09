ABOVE all others Danny Care should have been the scrumhalf selected to take the game to the Boks for the Lions, says 1997 tourist Kyran Bracken.

The job of stopping Faf de Klerk’s ‘integral’ role for the Springboks will fall on Conor Murray, Gareth Davies and Ali Price for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

But Bracken insists a place on the plane should have been reserved for the resurgent Quins veteran, who was among the 72 players to receive a letter from Gatland earlier this year.

“Danny Care can feel very hard done by, I am gutted for him,” Bracken told TRP. “He would be my number o...