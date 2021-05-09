Pat Lam urges law change to eliminate ‘latching on’

PAT Lam hopes World Rugby will act quickly to outlaw an attacker latching on to a ballcarrier before a tackle has been made, fearing an increase in concussion rates if nothing is done.

The Premiership head coaches had a Zoom call last week with the head of the referees at Twickenham, Tony Spreadbury, about latching and World Rugby is in the coming weeks holding a breakdown workshop when the issue will be discussed.

Lam, Bristol’s director of rugby, is among those pressing for a law change. “We had a good chat with Tony Spreadbury and he gave us clarity,” said Lam.

“You are allowed to tack...