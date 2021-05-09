Tomas Francis chasing a champagne finish at Exeter Chiefs

TOMAS FRANCIS intends savouring every remaining minute he has as an Exeter player before his summer move to the Ospreys.

The Wales prop arrived at Sandy Park seven years ago as an unknown from the Championship and leaves with 57 caps and Premiership and Champions Cup winners medals.

“It is a wrench to be leaving because I have had an amazing time at this club,” said the 29-year old, who was spotted by Exeter boss Rob Baxter playing for London Scottish against London Welsh when he scrummaged against a front rower who has long been a teammate, Alec Hepburn.

“I will be making the most of the...