Defeat hasn’t dampened expectations at Trailfinders

By DANIEL GALLAN

NOTHING has changed. That’s the message Ealing’s director of rugby Ben Ward conveyed following his side’s 48-20 loss to Saracens last week.It was the club’s first loss in the Championship having won their previous six matches with a bonus point. It was also Ealing’s first loss to their bigger London cousins in three games, having beaten Saracens twice in the preseason Trailfinders Challenge Cup.But Ward is unperturbed. He’s not going to let one defeat derail his plans for promotion to the Premiership.“We still have our des...