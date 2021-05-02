All Blacks call for red card trial system to be made law

THE FOCUS on player welfare and the desire to reduce the number of concussions have led to a significant increase in the number of dismissals in Test matches, prompting leading All Blacks to call for the red card system adopted in Super Rugby Australia to be rolled out universally.

Super Rugby AU introduced a new law this year which allows a player who has been shown a red card to be replaced after 20 minutes. It was first used in February when Izaia Perese was sent off for a spear-tackle against the Reds and Tane Edmed eventually replaced him.

Between the start of 2012 and the 2019 World...