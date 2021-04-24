London Irish 21-25 Harlequins: Quins gamble pays off as Smith shows class

MARCUS Smith gave Eddie Jones another loud reminder of why he deserves to be brought into the England set-up as the youngster conjured up a piece of late magic to present Quins with another crucial victory in their play-off fight.

England veterans Mike Brown and Danny Care celebrated special appearance milestones and were expected to take centre stage, but it was the Quins 21-year-old fly-half who shone brightly and demonstrated just why he is being tipped to enjoy a successful international future.

Quins rejected a penalty attempt in the dying moment which would have ensured a draw and wen...