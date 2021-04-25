LIONS attack coach Gregor Townsend is due to meet with Manu Tuilagi, who could yet make the tour to South Africa despite having not played for over six months.

Tuilagi tore his Achilles playing for Sale Sharks and needed an operation in October, forcing him to miss England’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign and the Six Nations.

But Sharks boss Alex Sanderson says Tuilagi is close to a return to action and in contention to make the cut when Warren Gatland announces his Lions squad on May 6.

“It is totally speculative, I have no idea, but do I think it is realistic? Yes, I do. I got a message fr...