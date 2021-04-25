I’m confident Cardiff Blues will move forwards says Dai Young

DAI YOUNG went from bust to boom at Wasps, seeing the club go from avoiding bankruptcy by minutes to signing some of the world’s leading players.

But, back at Cardiff Blues after a decade in England, the former Lions captain is in the position of having to make more out of less.

Wales may have won more Grand Slams in the Six Nations era than any of their rivals, but success in Europe has been confined to the two Challenge Cup finals won by the Blues, the first during Young’s previous stint as director of rugby, and all four regions made ignominious exits this month at the hands of Premier...