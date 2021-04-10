Ribbans keen to march on with Saints and England

By PAUL REES

DAVID Ribbans has not been able to see his family in South Africa for 18 months because of the pandemic, but four years after leaving the country for the first time to sign for Northampton the second row has no regrets about moving to England.The 25-year-old, who trained with the England squad in the autumn before replacing his injured club mate Courtney Lawes during the Six Nations having qualified through an Enfield-born grandfather, is confident that the Saints, who went on a 12-match, four-month losing streak from the end of August, are geared up for a title chall...