Evans eager for action after ‘frustrating’ Six Nations

By ALEX BYWATER

JARROD Evans will take out the frustration of his time in Wales’ Six Nations camp on London Irish in their Challenge Cup clash on Friday night.Playmaker Evans didn’t see any action in the Championship and had to kick his heels behind firstchoice fly-half Dan Biggar and understudy Callum Sheedy.Evans, 24, admits his game has improved with that long spell training with the Test side, but his competitive instinct means he is never going to be happy just holding tackle pads.“I’ve learned a lot and my game has improved a fair bit just by me ...