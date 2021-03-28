Biljon: Feels like RFU are trying to grow the divide

TRPProbyn: Eddie’s right not to trust club form■By LUKE JARMYN

JERSEY boss Harvey Biljon has called on the RFU to address funding issues that are ‘dividing’ the sport and make a better attempt to bridge the gap.Biljon is appealing to the governing body to reverse their decision to cut Tier Two funding with Championship sides receiving just £80,000 from the RFU this season –a staggering reduction of £455,000 per club from two years ago.Former Wasps and Natal Sharks scrum-half Biljon, who has been at Jersey since 2015, feels the governi...