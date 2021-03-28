Gregor: My Scots deserve Lions calls

By SAM JACKSON

SCOTLAND players “have put their hands up” for Lions selection, says Gregor Townsend.Townsend’s Scots secured a late 27-23 win over France on Friday to conclude their Six Nations campaign with three wins out of five.It was Scotland’s first win in Paris since 1999.“If you’re looking at stats, then our players are as good as any out there in the Championship,” said head coach Townsend.“In terms of attack and defence, we were first and second with France in most of the categories. To win in France, to win in London &ndash...