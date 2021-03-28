Racing snap up bargain of the season in Fickou

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Stade Francais will cover the cost of part of Gael Fickou’s wages at Racing 92 to get his salary off their books after deciding the player was a luxury they did not need.The club’s owner, Capri-Sun King Hans-Peter Wild, paid Toulouse €700,000 to release Fickou from the final season of his contract in 2018 and bring him to the capital on a five-year deal.Now, he has crossed into the suburbs on a four-year contract – and Racing get a full-fat French international at a semi-skimmed price.Fickou has been earning a reported &eur...