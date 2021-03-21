Townsend hopeful of having England-based players for Paris trip

SCOTLAND head coach Gregor Townsend believes his side can deliver a first win in Paris for 22 years after learning he should have his England-based players available for their final Six Nations match against France.He said: “It is a very good result and puts us in a position where we have got something to go for next week. We want to finish as high up the table as we can and potentially as high as we have ever done.“We had some good cohesion and effort in the first half, and a lot of that work forced errors and fatigue and penalties in the second half. ...