Failing to plan, you plan to fail, Eddie!

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

No consistent rugby: England’s Saracens players like Jamie George and Billy Vunipola, above, and Owen Farrell, inset, are showing signs of fatigueAfter what was a disastrous start to this Six Nations, yesterday’s and even next weekend’s result really can’t change the fact that England rugby, and particularly Eddie Jones, has fallen prey to promising too much and failing to deliver.Although part of me understands Jones picking his ‘tried and trusted players’ in his efforts to maintain his winning ...