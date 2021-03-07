Blackett: We were pinged off the park

WASPS boss Lee Blackett cut a frustrated figure after a fourth consecutive home defeat.

He said: “It is a pretty down dressing room, there is a lot of frustration. The thing we’ve spoken most about recently is discipline, we have to learn or we’re not going to win Premiership games.

“You cannot give that many penalties away. It is not acceptable and we are taking a good hard look at ourselves.

“We’re giving ourselves this image of ill-discipline because referees seem to be pinging us off the park.”

Gloucester boss Skivington questioned the red card to Ollie Thorley after his side’s firs...