Hooper: We can still make top four

BATH boss Stuart Hooper still feels his side can get into the top four insisting: “It’s still achievable because the league is so congested. A run of four or five wins can see you climb up quickly.

“We are frustrated because we played outstanding rugby for 40 or 50 minutes but then lost control of the game.”

Hooker Jack Innard grabbed a rare starting opportunity to help inspire Chiefs to their bonus point victory.

Innard said: “We were disappointed with the last two results but where better to put on a performance and get the winning feeling back.

“Bath flew out the blocks and we strugg...