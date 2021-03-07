Russell’s my starter at 10 for Lions says Henderson

■By GARY HEATLY

Lions front runner: Finn RussellFINN Russell’s all-round game has shown marked improvements during this year’s Six Nations and he is former Scotland centre Andrew Henderson’s favourite to start at standoff for the British & Irish Lions this summer.Henderson, below, won 53 caps for his country between 2001 and 2008 and 28-year-old Russell will overtake that mark if he starts against Ireland next Sunday at Murrayfield.Henderson, who had success against the Irish with a try on debut, and a hat-trick in the 2007 World Cup warm up, beli...