Halaholo says thanks to trolls for helping out!

By ALEX BYWATER

WILLIS Halaholo has come a long way since his younger days spent at the heart of Auckland’s gang culture, drinking heavily, and living in a garage with his young family.Now he is an international rugby star who has taken to Test level like a natural and is two wins away from a Six Nations Grand Slam with his adopted country Wales.New Zealand-born Halaholo, contracted to Cardiff Blues, had to turn himself around after he went down the wrong path in his homeland. He has done so impressively and is now reaping the rewards.“Eight or nine years ago I d...