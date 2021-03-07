Dark cloud over Cardiff despite losing the Blues

By ALEX BYWATER

CARDIFF Blues – who will officially become Cardiff Rugby from August 1 – have admitted they are hugely concerned for their future after taking on a £5.5m loan to survive the pandemic.Last year the Welsh Rugby Union secured £20m in funding from NatWest to keep the game afloat.It was handed down to Wales’ four regions and without that money Cardiff have admitted they would have likely gone out of business.The WRU’s support was essential at the time, but Cardiff have expressed their worries over how they are going to repay thei...