Latest News

Kyle glad to return to ‘honest League’

on

More in Latest News:

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

Gone: Kyle Eastmond gets away from All Black Brodie Retallick on 2014 England tourPICTURES: Getty ImagesKYLE EASTMOND claims he deserved to win more than just six England caps after calling time on his Rugby Union career and returning to his native League.The stand-off or centre – who is 32 in July – has joined Super League giants Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal following spells at Bath, Wasps and Leicester.In an apparent jibe at the politics of the 15-a-side code, the playmaker said he had missed the “honesty and integrity” of Rugby Lea...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login