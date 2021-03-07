Kyle glad to return to ‘honest League’

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

Gone: Kyle Eastmond gets away from All Black Brodie Retallick on 2014 England tourPICTURES: Getty ImagesKYLE EASTMOND claims he deserved to win more than just six England caps after calling time on his Rugby Union career and returning to his native League.The stand-off or centre – who is 32 in July – has joined Super League giants Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal following spells at Bath, Wasps and Leicester.In an apparent jibe at the politics of the 15-a-side code, the playmaker said he had missed the “honesty and integrity” of Rugby Lea...