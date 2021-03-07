Wiggy’s secret of youth? Luck and excellent player rotation

By NEALE HARVEY

DURABLE Leicester No.9 Richard Wigglesworth says luck allied to an insatiable appetite for self-improvement are fuelling his desire to keep playing.Wigglesworth, by some distance the Premiership’s longest-serving player having made his top-flight debut for Sale in November 2002, had racked-up 294 league appearances before this weekend and is on course to become the first man to hit the 300 mark.“No, mate,” is the instant reply when asked if he is planning to retire, before he explains the reasons behind his remarkable longevity.Wigglesworth, 37, t...