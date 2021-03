The RFU have launched an investigation into players’ agents who have been claiming furlough cash while still trying to broker deals.

The Rugby Paper has been told that the spotlight has been thrown onto some of the sport’s biggest management agencies.

It understood there have been allegations that some agents have been taking government cash while trying to work on deals at the same time.

Twickenham bosses are ready to clamp down on agents who have been breaking the rules.

...