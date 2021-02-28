Now Sexton sets sights on Scots and English

■ By JOHN FALLON

IRISH captain Johnny Sexton hopes their rout of Italy at Stadio Olimpico will provide the confidence to have a right crack at Scotland and England in their remaining games and rescue their poor Six Nations form.Andy Farrell’s men ran in six tries and did all that was required of them on another grim day for the Italians, who slumped to a 30th Six Nations defeat in succession.Farrell and Ireland were under pressure after their losses to Wales and France but Sexton believes this has now given them a platform for the remainder of the tournament.“We ...