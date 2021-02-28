Minister of Sport may withdraw support

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Two weeks ago, almost everything in French rugby seemed to be burnishing itself a lovely golden hue. Les Bleus were two for two in the 2021 Six Nations, and had just won in Dublin for the first time in a decade.Fabien Galthie’s World Cup 2023 project was running smoothly.And then it wasn’t. Some 17 Covid-19 cases among players and staff and a PR disaster later, today’s scheduled match against Scotland – France’s first home game of the tournament – was off, players called up as cover for those who had already te...