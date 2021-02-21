Try-happy Sam working for all round excellence

By NEALE HARVEY

FRESH from smashing Thomas ‘Tank’ Waldrom’s club try-scoring record, Exeter back row Sam Simmonds says continuing that fine form allied to improvements in his defence will give him the best chance of earning an England recall.

Simmonds, capped seven times in 2017/18 but overlooked since, has turned disappointment into delight by taking his Premiership try tally to 42 in just 57 games, eclipsing Waldrom’s 41-try mark and becoming Europe’s player of the year along the way.

The double-winning No.8 is on track to usurp England le...